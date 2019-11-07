Coach Pete Carroll said Dickson (knee) is ready to play in Monday's game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dickson returned to practice last Wednesday but wasn't removed from injured reserve before Sunday's 40-34 win over Tampa Bay. It sounds like he'll come off IR this week, though he won't necessarily have a significant role in the Seattle offense. Luke Willson's progress recovering from a rib injury will also be a factor.