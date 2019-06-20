Dickson is fighting for a roster spot ahead of the 2019 season, John Clayton of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The Seahawks seemingly have four tight ends competing for three roster spots. While Will Dissly might be the only real lock to make the final roster given the promise he showed as a rookie, Nick Vannett commanded the highest share of snaps in 2018 and is valuable for what he can do as a blocker. That seemingly leaves Dickson to compete with Jacob Hollister for what is likely one roster spot. Given Hollister's speed and upside as a receiver, the youngster may have a leg up on Dickson. After all, the need for another blocking tight end is less pronounced on a Seahawks team that has a tackle in George Fant who's capable of filling in at that spot.