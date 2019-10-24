Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Gearing up for Week 9 return
Coach Pete Carroll confirmed that he expects Dickson (knee) to resume practicing next Wednesday in preparation for his season debut Week 9 against the Buccaneers, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports. "Ed is working really well, he's going to come back next week," Carroll said. "I think next week is his first chance back. He's practicing next week. Based on what I'm seeing, he's going to be practicing to play. That's pretty optimistic right now."
Carroll's comments regarding his players' injuries haven't historically been especially reliable, but at the very least, the Seahawks seem adamant that Dickson will be one of the two players the team brings back from injured reserve this season. Dickson won't be officially designated for a return until he returns to practice, at which point the Seahawks would have up to 21 days to evaluate him for reinstatement to the 53-man roster. Assuming Dickson hits no snags in his recovery from knee surgery, he may only need one week of practice before providing the Seahawks with some reinforcement at tight end following the season-ending injury to top option Will Dissly (Achilles). Dickson caught 12 passes for 143 yards and three scores in his 10 games with Seattle in 2018.
