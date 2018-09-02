The Seahawks are placing Dickson (quadriceps, groin) on the reserve/non-football injury list, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Coach Pete Carroll recently revealed that Dickson suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from groin and quadriceps injuries that forced him to the NFI list to kick off training camp. No matter how long his recovery lasts, the Seahawks are entering the season with Nick Vannett at the top of the tight end depth chart.