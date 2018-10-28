Dickson caught two passes on two targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions.

It was a nice debut for Dickson, who missed the previous six games while on the reserve/non-football injury list. He made an excellent 12-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and snagged a 42-yarder in the third frame. Starting tight end Nick Vannett was targeted more (three), but Dickson could take over the top spot with a few more solid outings.