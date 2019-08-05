Coach Pete Carroll relayed Dickson may require knee surgery in the near future, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. "It's one that's going to take us probably four or five weeks, maybe six weeks at the most [if surgery is needed]," Carroll said. "It's very minor, but we've got to figure out exactly how to get this done and the timing of it and all."

Dickson has been unable to shake the injury bug since landing in Seattle last year as a free agent. He kicked off the 2018 season on the non-football injury list as a result of a quad issue, and upon his return he put up 12 catches (on 13 targets) for 143 yards and three touchdowns in 10 contests. On this occasion, another injury may impact his availability at the beginning of the campaign. If he undergoes surgery, Dickson will almost certainly miss regular-season games, yielding TE reps to Will Dissly (knee) and Nick Vannett, among others.