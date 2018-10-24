Dickson (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dickson resumed practicing Monday when the Seahawks came out of a bye week, potentially setting himself up to be removed from the non-football injury list at some point over the next few days. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, coach Pete Carroll said he anticipates Dickson being available for Sunday's game in Detroit. The 31-year-old tight end could hop right in with a significant role, especially if Nick Vannett (back) is absent or limited due to his own injury. We're probably still a few weeks away from Dickson having a real shot to enter the fantasy conversation.

More News
Our Latest Stories