Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Limited in return to practice
Dickson (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Dickson resumed practicing Monday when the Seahawks came out of a bye week, potentially setting himself up to be removed from the non-football injury list at some point over the next few days. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, coach Pete Carroll said he anticipates Dickson being available for Sunday's game in Detroit. The 31-year-old tight end could hop right in with a significant role, especially if Nick Vannett (back) is absent or limited due to his own injury. We're probably still a few weeks away from Dickson having a real shot to enter the fantasy conversation.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...