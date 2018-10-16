Coach Pete Carroll said Dickson (quadriceps) has "a chance" to make his season debut Week 8 in Detroit, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Dickson didn't make an appearance during the preseason and suffered a setback with his quadriceps injury in late August, resulting in his placement on the reserve/non-football injury list on Sept. 1. After spending the first six weeks of the season focusing on rehab, he's in line to return after the Seahawks' Week 7 bye. The tight-end room in Seattle also lost promising rookie Will Dissly for the season due to a patella tendon injury and didn't have Nick Vannett (back) available Week 6, so Dickson may receive a significant role once he's cleared to play.