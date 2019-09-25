Coach Pete Carroll is "concerned" Dickson may not be healthy to begin practicing in three weeks, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Dickson is currently on injured reserve and is eligible to begin practicing after Week 6, but he may be progressing slower than expected, although Carroll mentioned there hasn't been any setbacks. The veteran tight end will have a reserve role behind Will Dissly if he can return, and the earliest game will be Week 9 versus the Buccaneers.