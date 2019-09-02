Dickson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said before the third preseason contest that Dickson was still "a ways away" from being ready to return, so his placement on IR isn't a major surprise. The move came after Saturday's roster deadline, so the 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated after eight games.

