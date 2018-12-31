Dickson didn't receive a target but rushed once for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Dickson logged a carry on the Seahawks' first offensive drive but only had run-blocking contributions after that. After missing the first six games of the regular season, Dickson has made little effect on the offense with just 12 catches in 10 games, although he hauled in three scores in that span. Dickson will work as the second tight end for Saturday's opening playoff game versus the Cowboys.