Dickson (knee) was not activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's deadline and is not eligible to play Sunday against Tampa Bay, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Dickson made his official return to practice Wednesday but was not activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Saturday's 4 PM ET deadline to do so. Seattle will instead roll with a combination of Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister at tight end for another game.

