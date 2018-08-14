Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Not making progress
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Dickson isn't making much progress in his recovery from a quadriceps injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Dickson has been on the non-football injury list for all of training camp with what was initially reported as a groin injury. It turns out he's actually dealing with a quad issue, but the bigger takeaway is that he doesn't seem to be nearing a return to practice. Nick Vannett is working as the No. 1 tight end in Dickson's absence, notably catching two of three targets for 20 yards and a touchdown (all on the opening drive) during last week's preseason opener against the Colts. Dickson may find himself relegated to the second spot on the depth chart even if he makes it back for Week 1, which is far from a sure thing.
