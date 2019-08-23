Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Not nearing return
Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Dickson (knee) is "still a ways" from retaking the field, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Dickson is in line to miss the entire preseason, and appears a lock to miss regular-season time as he works his way back from knee surgery. Will Dissly and Nick Vannett will operate as Seattle's top options at tight end, and it remains to be seen what sort of role Dickson will play when back in action.
