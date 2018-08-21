Dickson (quad) still has a shot to be ready for Week 1 against the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Following last week's comment that Dickson wasn't making much progress, coach Pete Carroll sounded a bit more optimistic Tuesday, saying he's still hopeful of having the veteran tight end ready for Week 1. With Dickson on the non-football injury list for all of training camp, Nick Vannett has gone unchallenged as the Seahawks' top tight end. Dickson may end up with the No. 2 spot on the depth chart even if he does make it back at some point in September.