Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Not ruled out for opener
Dickson (quad) still has a shot to be ready for Week 1 against the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Following last week's comment that Dickson wasn't making much progress, coach Pete Carroll sounded a bit more optimistic Tuesday, saying he's still hopeful of having the veteran tight end ready for Week 1. With Dickson on the non-football injury list for all of training camp, Nick Vannett has gone unchallenged as the Seahawks' top tight end. Dickson may end up with the No. 2 spot on the depth chart even if he does make it back at some point in September.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...
-
Believe in Williams, Barber?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the stories from the second full week of the preseason and...