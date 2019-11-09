Play

Dickson (knee) was not activated from injured reserve Saturday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Despite reports indicating Dickson was ready to play, the Seahawks have yet to actually activate their veteran tight end, saving the potential roster move until Sunday. Dickson is unlikely to jump ahead of Luke Willson (ribs) or Jacob Hollister on the depth chart were he to return, particularly after a two-touchdown outing from Hollister last week.

