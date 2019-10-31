Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Officially designated to return
Dickson (knee) was designated to return off injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Greg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said last week he expected Dickson to return to practice this week and play Sunday against the Buccaneers, and the first part of his expectation has now come true. The 32-year-old has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in August, so there's no guarantee he'll be able to go full speed immediately. The Seahawks will have until Saturday at 4 P.M. EDT to decide whether to activate Dickson for Sunday's game.
