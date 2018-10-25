Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Puts in full practice
Dickson (quadriceps) was a full participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Dickson remains on the Seahawks' reserve/Non-Football Injury list, but his advancement to full practice participation suggests he'll likely be added to the 53-man roster by the time Sunday's game in Detroit arrives. What's less clear at this point is how sizable of a role Dickson might have in that contest after missing the entire preseason in addition to the Seahawks' first six regular-season contests. Seattle will likely have the luxury of easing Dickson into the offense if it so chooses with the incumbent starter at tight end, Nick Vannett (back), on track to play after sitting out in the team's final game prior to a Week 7 bye.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...