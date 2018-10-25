Dickson (quadriceps) was a full participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dickson remains on the Seahawks' reserve/Non-Football Injury list, but his advancement to full practice participation suggests he'll likely be added to the 53-man roster by the time Sunday's game in Detroit arrives. What's less clear at this point is how sizable of a role Dickson might have in that contest after missing the entire preseason in addition to the Seahawks' first six regular-season contests. Seattle will likely have the luxury of easing Dickson into the offense if it so chooses with the incumbent starter at tight end, Nick Vannett (back), on track to play after sitting out in the team's final game prior to a Week 7 bye.

