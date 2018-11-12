Dickson caught his only target for 24 yards in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams.

Since returning from the NFI list in Week 8, Dickson has been targeted just four times in three games, but two of those came in the red zone. He's not a dependable fantasy option at this time, especially in Week 11 against the Packers, who haven't allowed a touchdown to a tight end this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories