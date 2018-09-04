The Seahawks decision to keep Dickson (quadriceps, groin) on the non-football injury list will require him to miss at least the team's first six games, ESPN's Brady Henderson reports.

After signing a three-year deal with Seattle worth $10.7 million, Dickson was viewed as the team's presumed starting tight end. In his absence, however, Nick Vannett is in line to serve as the team's No. 1 option at the position, with fourth-rounder Will Dissly also expected to factor in out of the gate.