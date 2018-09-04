Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Remains on NFI list
The Seahawks decision to keep Dickson (quadriceps, groin) on the non-football injury list will require him to miss at least the team's first six games, ESPN's Brady Henderson reports.
After signing a three-year deal with Seattle worth $10.7 million, Dickson was viewed as the team's presumed starting tight end. In his absence, however, Nick Vannett is in line to serve as the team's No. 1 option at the position, with fourth-rounder Will Dissly also expected to factor in out of the gate.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.