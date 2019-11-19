Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Remains on track for Week 12
Coach Pete Carroll said Dickson (knee) should be activated from IR before Sunday's game against the Eagles, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Dickson was ready to play before Seattle's bye, but the team opted to provide the veteran tight end additional rest. The opportunity for Dickson is even better now, though, as Luke Willson suffered a hamstring injury during Week 10's win over the 49ers and isn't expected to play Sunday. Thus, Dickson should fill into the No. 2 role behind Jacob Hollister -- who is the undisputed No. 1 tight end. Dickson shouldn't have any major limitations as he returns to action considering he's been practicing since Oct. 30. The 32-year-old carries touchdown-dependent fantasy upside after posting 12 receptions and three scores over 10 games with Seattle last season.
