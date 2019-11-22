The Seahawks placed Dickson (knee) on injured reserve Friday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Dickson's time in Seattle has been monopolized by stays on IR, as he's making his third visit in a Seahawks uniform in two seasons. In 2019, he landed on the list after undergoing knee surgery in early August but made enough progress in practice the past few weeks to be activated to the 53-man roster Wednesday. Unfortunately for Dickson, he seems to have suffered a setback and didn't practice Thursday, forcing him back to injured reserve. As a corresponding move, the team promoted Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad to back up Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson (hamstring).