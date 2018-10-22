Dickson (quadriceps) returned to practice Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

With Dickson back on the practice field, the Seahawks can activate him to the 53-man roster at any point. Depending on how his quad holds up in practice this week, he may make an appearance in Sunday's game in Detroit. Dickson's services would be welcome, especially if tight end Nick Vannett's back injury is still a bother.

