Dickson hauled in his only target for a 15-yard touchdown in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.

Dickson has totaled five targets in four games thus far, making four catches. Two of those have gone for touchdowns, but his usage is too low to be a weekly fantasy play. However, look for his high upside in Week 12 against the Panthers, who have allowed eight touchdowns to tight ends this year.