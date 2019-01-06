Dickson caught four of five targets for 42 yards in Saturday's playoff loss to the Cowboys.

After mustering five straight 16-game seasons, Dickson was forced to sit for the first six weeks this year with a quadriceps injury. He managed 12 receptions for 143 yards and three scores over the final 10 regular-season games, marking his highest touchdown total since the 2011 season. Dickson clearly wasn't Jimmy Graham's true replacement, but he still warranted five red-zone targets. He'll look to enter his 10th NFL season healthy in order to properly battle Nick Vannett and Will Dissly for the No. 1 tight-end role.