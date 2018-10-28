Dickson (quadriceps) will play Sunday versus the Lions, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dickson has played second fiddle in Carolina the last four years, and he signed with the Seahawks in the offseason in hopes of making a heightened impact. With rookie tight end Will Dissly (kneecap) out for the season, Dickson will split time with Nick Vannett. The volume isn't guaranteed for Dickson, so he's likely a touchdown-dependent fantasy option. In his eight-year career, Dickson has just one season with more than two touchdowns.

More News
Our Latest Stories