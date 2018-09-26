Dickson (quadriceps, groin) is expected to return Week 7 after his six-week stint on the non-football injury list is completed, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Dickson has yet to play a snap for the Seahawks in an exhibition or regular-season game. In Dickson's absence, quarterback Russell Wilson has turned to rookie Will Dissly, who has a 7-151-2 line through three games, and Nick Vannett. When Dickson returns, he shouldn't be scooped up in fantasy settings, as the ninth-year pro has just six touchdowns over the last six seasons.