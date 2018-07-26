Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Starts camp on NFI list
Dickson (groin) will be placed on the Non-Football Injury list for the beginning of training camp, Derek Lewis of 247 Sports reports.
After initially being reported that Dickson would miss time to start camp, it's now clear that Dickson's injury is significant enough to warrant him being kept off the 90-man roster for the time being. The setback will mean the potential Week 1 starter doesn't have a chance to solidify a role for himself early on, opening the door for Nick Vannett or Will Dissly to work their way up the depth chart the next couple weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg is one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy football draft experts
-
2QB league Sleepers, Breakouts & Bust
Heath Cummings takes a look at the two-QB format and offers sleepers, breakouts and busts.
-
Heath's QB Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts
Heath Cummings has sleepers breakouts and busts at the quarterback position, beginning with...
-
No. 2 quarterbacks with No. 1 upside
Jamey Eisenberg looks at backup quarterbacks who could emerge as starting options heading into...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Lynch
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...