Dickson (groin) will be placed on the Non-Football Injury list for the beginning of training camp, Derek Lewis of 247 Sports reports.

After initially being reported that Dickson would miss time to start camp, it's now clear that Dickson's injury is significant enough to warrant him being kept off the 90-man roster for the time being. The setback will mean the potential Week 1 starter doesn't have a chance to solidify a role for himself early on, opening the door for Nick Vannett or Will Dissly to work their way up the depth chart the next couple weeks.