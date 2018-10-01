Dickson (quadriceps, groin) remains on track to return in Week 7 when he's first eligible to be removed from the non-football injury list, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Will Dissly (knee) is expected to miss the rest of the season, leaving Nick Vannett as the only healthy tight end on Seattle's 53-man roster. The team surely will add another body in the meantime, but the situation bodes well for Dickson to eventually earn a sizable role. Vannett has caught nine of 14 targets for 67 yards in four games, displaying minimal upside in the passing game.