Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Still on track for Week 7
Dickson (quadriceps, groin) remains on track to return in Week 7 when he's first eligible to be removed from the non-football injury list, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Will Dissly (knee) is expected to miss the rest of the season, leaving Nick Vannett as the only healthy tight end on Seattle's 53-man roster. The team surely will add another body in the meantime, but the situation bodes well for Dickson to eventually earn a sizable role. Vannett has caught nine of 14 targets for 67 yards in four games, displaying minimal upside in the passing game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4