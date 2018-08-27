Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Still up in the air
Coach Pete Carroll declined to comment on Dickson (quad) when asked about the tight end during Monday's media session, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Signed to a three-year, $10.7 million contract in March, the 31-year-old tight end hasn't practiced since the offseason program. Carroll said last week that Dickson still had a shot to be ready for Week 1, but it becomes less and less likely with each passing day. Nick Vannett figures to enter the season as Seattle's top tight end, with fourth-round rookie Will Dissly potentially handling the No. 2 role.
