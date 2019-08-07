Dickson underwent knee surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss 4-5 weeks, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Dickson has been perpetually injured since joining the Seahawks in free agency last season. He now stands to miss the entire preseason, with a recovery timeline that will almost certainly stretch into the regular season. Will Dissly (knee) and Nick Vannett stand to benefit from increased reps in Dickson's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories