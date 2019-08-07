Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Undergoes surgery
Dickson underwent knee surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss 4-5 weeks, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Dickson has been perpetually injured since joining the Seahawks in free agency last season. He now stands to miss the entire preseason, with a recovery timeline that will almost certainly stretch into the regular season. Will Dissly (knee) and Nick Vannett stand to benefit from increased reps in Dickson's absence.
