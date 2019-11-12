Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Will return following bye
Coach Pete Carroll said Dickson (knee) will be activated from IR before Week 12's game against the Eagles, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Carroll said the Seahawks almost activated Dickson for this past Sunday's win over the 49ers, but they chose to hold off another week. He'll now get additional recovery time over the team's upcoming bye and return Nov. 24. Dickson could immediately have a role in the offense behind Jacob Hollister, as Luke Willson (hamstring) looks like he may have a long-term absence.
