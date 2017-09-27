Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Can't get off the bench

Lacy was active but did not play Sunday against the Titans, though coach Pete Carroll said the reason was game flow, the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The Seahawks punted six times in the first half and then fell behind big in the second half, forcing them to go to the air. Seattle's running backs totaled 15 carries, led by Chris Carson's 11. Carroll said the plan was to involve Lacy more, but the gameplan fell apart. "We were going to see how far we could go with Chris and then see if we had Eddie coming off the bench," he said. "But it just never got to that." If the Seahawks take a big lead Sunday against the Colts, perhaps they will turn to Lacy for garbage-time rushes. That appears to be the best he can hope for at the moment. C.J. Prosise (ankle) is not expected to play, but Carroll said J.D. McKissic will fill that role.