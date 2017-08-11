Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Cleared for preseason opener

Lacy (ankle) will play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Lacy joined the Seahawks after having his final season with the Packers ended early by an ankle injury. Although his weight remains a lingering concern, Lacy has been working his way back to top gear during training camp. Given the news that Thomas Rawls handled all Seattle's first-team duties as recently as Wednesday, Lacy could be second in line for carries come Sunday.