Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Continues to share touches in backfield committee

Lacy had nine touches for 43 yards in Seattle's win Sunday at the Giants.

Thomas Rawls (12 touches, 50 yards) started and looked quicker than Lacy, but the results weren't much different. Lacy had 24 yards in the first quarter but only 10 thereafter. Both had two carries inside the 10-yard line, though neither scored. Rawls played 30 snaps to J.D. McKissic's 23 (5-33) and Lacy's 21. C.J. Prosise, coming off an ankle injury, played two snaps before aggravating the injury. Lacy doesn't offer much, other than minimal insurance should Rawls get injured again. But the two will continue to share touches, for now at least.