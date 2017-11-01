Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Could have larger Week 9 role

Seahawks coach Pete Caroll said Lacy will be prominently featured in the game plan Sunday against the Redskins, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.

Lacy was held to no gain on six carries in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans, but Thomas Rawls actually fared a bit worse by losing a yard on six totes of his own. While Carroll seems to be hinting that Lacy has moved ahead of Rawls, both running backs figure to get carries Sunday against a solid Washington run defense. Even after adding OT Duane Brown at the trade deadline, Seattle seemingly lacks the requisite personnel to establish a consistent running game. The one thing working in Lacy and Rawls' favor is Russell Wilson's ability to draw attention from the defense.