Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Could have larger Week 9 role
Seahawks coach Pete Caroll said Lacy will be prominently featured in the game plan Sunday against the Redskins, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.
Lacy was held to no gain on six carries in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans, but Thomas Rawls actually fared a bit worse by losing a yard on six totes of his own. While Carroll seems to be hinting that Lacy has moved ahead of Rawls, both running backs figure to get carries Sunday against a solid Washington run defense. Even after adding OT Duane Brown at the trade deadline, Seattle seemingly lacks the requisite personnel to establish a consistent running game. The one thing working in Lacy and Rawls' favor is Russell Wilson's ability to draw attention from the defense.
More News
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Stuffed for zero yards•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Continues to share touches in backfield committee•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Has 'equal status' with Rawls•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Viewed as Week 5 starter•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Expected to share work with Rawls•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Logs 11 carries Sunday night•
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?