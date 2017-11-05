Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Doubtful to return Sunday
Lacy injured his right groin Sunday against the Redskins and is doubtful to return, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Given the first shot to lead the Seahawks backfield, Lacy turned six rushes into 20 yards and reeled in his only target for 14 yards. His second-quarter departure paved the way for Thomas Rawls and J.D. McKissic to pick up touches, which will likely continue until the end of the game with C.J. Prosise (ankle) absent once again.
