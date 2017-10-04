Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Expected to share work with Rawls

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Lacy and Thomas Rawls will split the rushing workload with Chris Carson (leg, ankle) likely out for the season, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Rawls was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 46-18 win over the Colts, but that may have had more to do with his lack of pass-catching ability than anything else. The Seahawks didn't want to keep both Rawls and Lacy active behind Carson, and it made sense to go with Lacy -- the better pass catcher of the two -- in the absence of C.J. Prosise (ankle). With Carson now on injured reserve with Prosise on track to return to action in Week 5 against the Rams, it's unclear if Lacy or Rawls will get the first crack at the lead role. Both should have a part in the game plan Sunday in Los Angeles, so this should be a fluid situation.