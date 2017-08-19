Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Fails to impress in preseason Week 2
Lacy rushed six times for 20 yards and added a three-yard reception on his lone target in Friday's preseason win over the Vikings.
Lacy and Thomas Rawls (ankle) are duking it out for early-down work while C.J. Prosise will likely mix in mostly as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Rawls was held out of this one after getting the start in last week's preseason opener, but Lacy failed to create any separation in the competition with a lackluster average of 3.3 yards per carry in his two drives of action. The former Packers running back remains the slight favorite for the job as long as he keeps his weight in check.
