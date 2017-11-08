Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Fails to practice Tuesday

Lacy (groin) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expressed concern following Sunday's loss to the Redskins that Lacy may not be able to shake off the injury in time to play on a short week, and the running back's lack of involvement in Monday's walkthrough and Tuesday's practice only supports that sentiment. If Lacy isn't ready to go for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Thomas Rawls would pick up the start and likely handle the bulk of the carries, with C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic slated to see most of the snaps out of the backfield on passing downs.