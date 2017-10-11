Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Has 'equal status' with Rawls

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Lacy and Thomas Rawls will both share the workload fairly evenly to compensate for the likely season-ending injury to Chris Carson (lower leg/ankle), Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "There's no reason to have any criteria for [who starts and who doesn't] right now because we like our guys, and really, equal status now is good for us," Carroll said of Lacy and Rawls. "We'll see how they do."

Carroll's comments about "equal status" were more or less supported by how he doled out the offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Rams, the first game the Seahawks played without the services of Carson. Lacy received the start in the contest, but played 19 snaps and gained 28 total yards on 10 touches, while Rawls received 32 snaps and picked up 39 total yards on 15 touches. Both players' uninspiring showings allowed neither to create much separation from the other, so the duo once again appears poised to split the bulk of the carries in Week 6 against the Giants. However, don't be surprised if Carroll eventually settles on one of the two as the lead back if Lacy dramatically outperforms Rawls, or vice versa.