Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: In line for significant work Sunday

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Lacy is expected to earn most of the running back reps Sunday at Green Bay.

If Anderson is to be believed, the Seahawks may be on the verge of including Thomas Rawls (ankle) on the list of inactives. With a 4:25 PM ET kickoff, owners of Lacy may have to roll the dice, but in the end the bet could pay off as he takes on his former squad, which gave up 4.1 YPC to running backs in 2016.