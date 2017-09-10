Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: In line for significant work Sunday
According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Lacy is expected to earn most of the running back reps Sunday at Green Bay.
If Anderson is to be believed, the Seahawks may be on the verge of including Thomas Rawls (ankle) on the list of inactives. With a 4:25 PM ET kickoff, owners of Lacy may have to roll the dice, but in the end the bet could pay off as he takes on his former squad, which gave up 4.1 YPC to running backs in 2016.
More News
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Shut down on limited snaps•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Likely starting in return to Green Bay•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: May start in Lambeau return•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Plays best game of preseason Friday•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Fails to impress in preseason Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Will start Friday versus Vikings•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...