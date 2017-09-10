Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Likely starting in return to Green Bay
Lacy is expected to start Sunday's game in Green Bay due to Thomas Rawls' (ankle) absence, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The Seahawks will give Rawls an extra week to rest his ankle, leaving Lacy plenty of opportunity as the primary running back in Week 1. While Lacy will have to contend with C.J. Prosise and perhaps Chris Carson for reps, Lacy should receive the most carries among teammates in his return to Lambeau Field.
More News
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Shut down on limited snaps•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: In line for significant work Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: May start in Lambeau return•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Plays best game of preseason Friday•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Fails to impress in preseason Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Will start Friday versus Vikings•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...