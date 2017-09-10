Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Likely starting in return to Green Bay

Lacy is expected to start Sunday's game in Green Bay due to Thomas Rawls' (ankle) absence, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks will give Rawls an extra week to rest his ankle, leaving Lacy plenty of opportunity as the primary running back in Week 1. While Lacy will have to contend with C.J. Prosise and perhaps Chris Carson for reps, Lacy should receive the most carries among teammates in his return to Lambeau Field.