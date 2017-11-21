Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: May start Monday

Head coach Pete Carroll suggested to Danny O'Neil of 710 ESPN Seattle that Lacy will start at running back Monday against the Falcons.

The Seahawks have made Thomas Rawls a healthy scratch for the second time this season, leaving Lacy, J.D. McKissic and Mike Davis as the only RBs on the active roster. Among the trio, Lacy is the best bet for work on first and second down and perhaps at the goal line. If he can't muster more than his 2.7 YPC on the season, though, Seattle's ground game may continue to sputter outside of Russell Wilson.