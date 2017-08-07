Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Meeting weight requirements

Lacy (ankle) has met all of the Seahwaks' weight requirements at camp thus far, Sheil Kapadia of ESPN reports.

Lacy notoriously struggled with his weight during his final two seasons with the Packers. His contract with the Seahawks held a $55,000 incentive for him to weigh-in under 250 pounds at their most recent check-in, which the Alabama product passed. The fifth-year running back is expected to see his fair share of carries during the preseason, but the team's main concern will be ensuring his conditioning and health heading into Week 1. It remains to be seen how the team plans on sharing the workload between Lacy and fellow running backs Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, and Alex Collins.