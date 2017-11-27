Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Picks up 61 yards
Lacy ran for 46 yards on 17 carries and added three catches for 15 yards during Sunday's 24-13 win over San Francisco.
Sunday was Lacy's heaviest workload of the season by a full eight touches and was the first time since Week 7 that Lacy cracked double digits in touches. Seattle is in a predicament as it needs a consistent running threat outside of quarterback Russell Wilson. The team certainly leaned heavily on Lacy on Sunday, but is his sixth straight game of under 3.5 yards per carry enough to keep J.D. McKissic off the field?
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...