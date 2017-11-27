Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Picks up 61 yards

Lacy ran for 46 yards on 17 carries and added three catches for 15 yards during Sunday's 24-13 win over San Francisco.

Sunday was Lacy's heaviest workload of the season by a full eight touches and was the first time since Week 7 that Lacy cracked double digits in touches. Seattle is in a predicament as it needs a consistent running threat outside of quarterback Russell Wilson. The team certainly leaned heavily on Lacy on Sunday, but is his sixth straight game of under 3.5 yards per carry enough to keep J.D. McKissic off the field?