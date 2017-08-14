Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Plays behind Rawls in preseason opener
Lacy rushed four times for 10 yards in Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers.
Thomas Rawls played the first series and carried twice for five yards before Lacy entered the contest for the second series. Lacy didn't fare much better than Rawls on the ground, and notably failed to convert on third-and-goal situation from the one-yard line. Rawls currently sits atop the depth chart, though Lacy likely will get time with the first-string offense at some point in the team's final three preseason contests. Whoever emerges as the starter for Week 1 may only have a marginal edge in the distribution of touches out of the backfield, as the Seahawks look poised to deploy a timeshare at running back between Rawls and Lacy.
