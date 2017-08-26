Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Plays best game of preseason Friday
Lacy, who carried four times for 21 yards Friday against the Chiefs, said he felt more comfortable than he has this preseason, the Seattle Times reports.
Lacy easily had his best game of the exhibition season. He punished would-be tacklers and showed a good burst on an 11-yard run to the one-yard line. Thomas Rawls (ankle) and C.J. Prosise (groin) did not play, leaving the first-team work to Lacy and Chris Carson. "It's definitely been a process," Lacy said. "But I feel like I'm coming along good. Just being out there, being back on the field for the first time since October and just trying to get the nerves out and get past the mental part. ... The first two games, I was kind of nervous. I kind of took more contact than I delivered it. [Friday] I think I got past that."
