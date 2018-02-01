Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Posts league-low YPC in 2017
Lacy's 2.59 yards per carry was the lowest in the league this season among players with at least 50 rushing attempts, as he was arguably the NFL's worst running back.
Lacy, who signed an incentive-laden one-year deal, was a colossal bust for the Seahawks. Despite the team's bare cupboard at running back, he didn't play in seven games, a healthy scratch in all but one of the five games he was inactive. The Seahawks might as well have released him as he had one carry in December. He had only four runs longer than 10 yards and didn't score for the second consecutive season. Not only won't he be back with the Seahawks, his career could be over.
