Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Puts in full practice Friday
Lacy (groin) logged a full practice Friday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.
Prior to the Seahawks' first practice of the week Thursday, head coach Pete Carroll intimated that Lacy would be able to return from a one-game absence Monday against the Falcons, and the running back's full session Friday seemingly validates that sentiment. Assuming he incurs no setbacks prior to the Week 11 matchup, Lacy might take back starting duties from Thomas Rawls, but the two could end up splitting the carries in a fairly even fashion unless one one of the backs performs dramatically better than the other early on in the contest.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.