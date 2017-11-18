Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Puts in full practice Friday

Lacy (groin) logged a full practice Friday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.

Prior to the Seahawks' first practice of the week Thursday, head coach Pete Carroll intimated that Lacy would be able to return from a one-game absence Monday against the Falcons, and the running back's full session Friday seemingly validates that sentiment. Assuming he incurs no setbacks prior to the Week 11 matchup, Lacy might take back starting duties from Thomas Rawls, but the two could end up splitting the carries in a fairly even fashion unless one one of the backs performs dramatically better than the other early on in the contest.